Pickles Jean Barbara Peacefully in Hospital on
11th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Dear wife of the late Frank,
loving mother of Bill and a
mother-in-law to Shelagh.
A much loved granny
and great granny.
Funeral service to be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on 22nd March at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to Martin House and
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to A Vause & Son Funeral Directors 01423 504417
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
