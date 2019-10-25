|
LAWRENCE Jean Munro Passed away peacefully at
St. James' Hospital on
15th October 2019,
taken too early, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of George and a much loved step-mother to Ray, Juliette, Mark and Amelia.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Wetherby on Friday 1st November at 11:00am followed by private cremation.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Jean for Yorkshire Cancer Research can be given at the service. Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019