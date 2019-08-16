Home

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
LANCASTER Jean 4th August 2019, peacefully in
The Coach House Nursing Home, Ripon. Jean, aged 95 years, formerly of Hampsthwaite, a dear sister of the late Mollie Harris
and to the whole family, a special and much-loved aunt.
Funeral Service to take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 1:00pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory for RSPCA.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
