|
|
|
LANCASTER Jean 4th August 2019, peacefully in
The Coach House Nursing Home, Ripon. Jean, aged 95 years, formerly of Hampsthwaite, a dear sister of the late Mollie Harris
and to the whole family, a special and much-loved aunt.
Funeral Service to take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 1:00pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory for RSPCA.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019