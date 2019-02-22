Resources More Obituaries for Jean Key Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Key

Notice KEY Jean The family of the late Jean Key, wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy received, following the loss of a precious mother, granny,

great granny and dear sister.

Many thanks to all at Dr Moss & Partners and Harrogate Care at Home, also to Hampden House.

A special mention must go to Sally Margerison, Community Heart Failure Specialist Nurse, for all her support and kindness.

Grateful thanks to Canon Myra Shackley for her uplifting service, and to all who attended, and gave donations to the NSPCC which amounted to £367.60.

Thank you to Co-op Funeralcare for their kindness and attention to detail, with a special mention for Nicola Major. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices