|
|
|
KEMPSON Jean Passed away peacefully at Larchfield Manor Care Home
on 5th March 2019, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allan.
Much loved mother of Steve, mother-in-law of Linda
and cherished Grandma of Bethany and Hannah.
Funeral service will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Alzheimer's Society,
for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Good's of Harrogate
Tel: 01423 226223.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More