Dempster Jean Peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital on September 7th Jean of Settle, formerly of Kendal.
A much loved mother of Jean and
a dear mother in law of Peter.
Service and Cremation will take place at Waltonwrays Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 2.10 p.m.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to
Eden Animal Rescue. C/o
Duncan Robinson
Funeral Services,
Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane,
Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019