Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Dempster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Dempster

Notice Condolences

Jean Dempster Notice
Dempster Jean Peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital on September 7th Jean of Settle, formerly of Kendal.

A much loved mother of Jean and
a dear mother in law of Peter.

Service and Cremation will take place at Waltonwrays Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 2.10 p.m.

Family flowers only,
donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to
Eden Animal Rescue. C/o

Duncan Robinson
Funeral Services,
Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane,
Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.