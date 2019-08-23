|
|
|
DAVISON Jean
(née Brightmore) On 9th August 2019, aged 73, peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital, after a short illness.
A dear mother, step-mother,
sister, auntie, great-auntie,
nanna, great-nanna and
friend to many, loved by all.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate at 11am,
Tuesday 27th August 2019.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jean will be received at the service for the Oakdale Ward at Harrogate District Hospital, or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Services, 39 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED.
Tel 01423504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019