G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:30
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
CHAFER Jean Audrey Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday
7th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of David, nan of Damian and great-grandmother of Louise.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday
28th November at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice may be
given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
