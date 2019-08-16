Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:45
Stonefall Crematorium
Wetherby Road
Harrogate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Chatten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Chatten

Notice Condolences

Janice Chatten Notice
CHATTEN Janice
(Nee APEW) Died suddenly at home on August 6th aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Brian and sister of Lesley. Loving mother of Michael and Martin, mother in law of Julia and Heather. Dear Grandma of Jonathan, Tom and Edward.
All friends are welcome to attend the funeral and a celebration of her life at 1.40pm, Thursday August 22nd, Stonefall Crematorium, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society will be received at the service or can be given via https://janice-chatten1.muchloved.com/
Refreshments will be served afterwards, location to be advised.
Dress: Janice loved bright colours.
All enquiries to Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors
Tel: 01423 863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.