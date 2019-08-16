|
CHATTEN Janice
(Nee APEW) Died suddenly at home on August 6th aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Brian and sister of Lesley. Loving mother of Michael and Martin, mother in law of Julia and Heather. Dear Grandma of Jonathan, Tom and Edward.
All friends are welcome to attend the funeral and a celebration of her life at 1.40pm, Thursday August 22nd, Stonefall Crematorium, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society will be received at the service or can be given via https://janice-chatten1.muchloved.com/
Refreshments will be served afterwards, location to be advised.
Dress: Janice loved bright colours.
All enquiries to Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors
Tel: 01423 863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019