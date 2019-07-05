|
HARPER Janet Edith Passed away peacefully in
Ashfield Nursing Home on
25th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Reg
and a much loved mum, granny and great granny.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 15th July at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Parkinsons U.K. can be given at the service or made online via www.gehartley.co.uk. enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019