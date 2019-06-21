Home

McINTYRE
James
(Jimmy) Carol with Ewan and Kylie and all the family wish to extend sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of James, also those who paid tribute by attending the service and all who gave donations in his memory.
A special mention to the
minister for his words of comfort. Grateful thanks to doctors,
nurses and staff at the
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and on Oakdale Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
