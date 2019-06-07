|
|
|
McINTYRE
James
(Jimmy) May 31st 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate Hospital, aged 80 years,
James (Jimmy) McIntyre, of Ripon, loving husband of Carol,
father of Ewan and Kylie,
father-in-law of Helen and Steve, devoted grandpa to Erin.
Service of Celebration for Jimmy's life at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday June 13th at 11am.
No black, please wear
bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for The Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
