|
|
|
McCAUGHAN
James
(Jim - Jimmy Mac) Samantha with all the family sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for such kind expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who paid tribute by attending at St. John's Church, Ripon and all who made donations in memory of Jim.
Thank you to the minister for
the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to Dr. S Moss and Dr. K Franks, Nurse Simon Bolton at Harrogate Hospital,
the manager and team at Mary Fisher House and the ambulance personnel for their dedicated,
kind attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019