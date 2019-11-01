|
|
|
McCAUGHAN
James
(Jim - Jimmy Mac) October 13th 2019,
peacefully at Mary Fisher House, Harrogate aged 83 years,
James (Jim - Jimmy Mac) McCaughan of Ripon
(The Plumb Centre),
beloved husband of
the late Margaret,
much loved father of Samantha, loving brother and uncle.
Service at St. John's Church, Ripon on Wednesday November 6th
at 12noon.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Mary Fisher House
Amenity Fund and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019