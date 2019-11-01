Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James McCaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McCaughan

Notice Condolences

James McCaughan Notice
McCAUGHAN
James
(Jim - Jimmy Mac) October 13th 2019,
peacefully at Mary Fisher House, Harrogate aged 83 years,
James (Jim - Jimmy Mac) McCaughan of Ripon
(The Plumb Centre),
beloved husband of
the late Margaret,
much loved father of Samantha, loving brother and uncle.
Service at St. John's Church, Ripon on Wednesday November 6th
at 12noon.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Mary Fisher House
Amenity Fund and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -