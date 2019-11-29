|
|
|
Crawford James Gray Aged 97 years, formerly of Aspin Park Road, Knaresborough.
Died peacefully on 16th November in Sheffield. Beloved husband of the late Dilys, loving father of Andrew and very dear
grandpa of Tom & Ruth.
Service at Stonefall Crematorium on Monday 2nd December
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished,
made payable to
"St. Michael's Hospice"
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield,
S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019