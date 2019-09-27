|
|
|
FOWLER Jacqueline
(Née Grafton) September 19th passed away in Harrogate District Hospital after a short illness, aged 70 years of Knaresborough,
Jackie much loved mother of
Neil and Nickie,
loving partner of Graham,
dear nana of George, William, Grace, and Freddie,
loving sister of Christine, Ronnie, and the late June, and a much loved mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St John The Baptist Church Knaresborough on
Friday 4th October at 12-45pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The National Autistic Society for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019