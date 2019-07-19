Home

Jack Keir Notice
Keir Jack Aged 88 years,
passed away on 28th June 2019,
peacefully and with dignity.
Beloved husband of 66 years to Barbara, and dear dad, gramps and great gramps to his family.
Missed by all who loved him.
Cremated in a private service
on 11th July 2019.
No flowers to the family please,
but donations if desired to
Dementia Forward.
A big thank you to all the staff on Byland ward and Neil & Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors, for all the help and support.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
