Challis Jack Val, Evan Chris, Amanda and all the family wish to express sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind
expressions of sympathy and support and overwhelming attendance at the service.
Grateful thanks to the
Revd. Darryl Hall for his comforting
service and to all who attended and gave donations in memory of Jack to St Chad's Church,
The Swaledale Sheep Breeders Society and Lofthouse & Middlesmoor Cricket Club.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019