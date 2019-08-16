|
|
|
Challis Jack August 9th suddenly at
home of Middlesmoor
aged 84 years, Jack,
dear husband of Val,
much loved father of Evan,
Chris and Amanda, greatly
missed father in law, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle.
Private Cremation.
A Service of Celebration for
Jack's life will take place at
St Chad's Church, Middlesmoor 2pm Friday 30th August.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack will be received at the service for
St Chad's Church, the Swaledale Sheep Breeders Society and Lofthouse & Middlesmoor
Cricket Club or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019