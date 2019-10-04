Home

Routledge Ivan Passed away peacefully at
home with his family around him
on 24th September.
Beloved husband of Christine.
A loved dad, grandad,
great-grandad, brother and uncle.
The funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 3.p.m.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Help for Heroes.

Ivan, you have left a huge
hole in our hearts and
an empty space in the family.
We will love and miss you forever.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
