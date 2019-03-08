|
|
|
TAYLOR Iris (née Broom) On 3rd March.
Peacefully at the Manor House, Harrogate, aged 83.
Former York Newsagent and Bishop Monkton Postmistress.
Dear wife of the late Alec, much loved mum of Andrew,
mum-in-law of Gillian, adored grannie of Robert and Nick and great-grannie of Henry.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 13th March
at 3.40pm at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Family flowers only, donations may be given to St Michael's Hospice.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
