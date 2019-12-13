|
Hunter Irene Josephine Lily The family would like to express their utmost thanks for the outpouring of Sympathy shown for the loss of our Mum, Nana & Great Nana.
To her many friends: including those from Knit & Natter, Keep Fit, Bingo and the Luncheon group, plus to so many others who came and showed their respects -
Thank you. We would also like to thank Reverend Phil and Sheelagh from St Andrews Church for the beautiful service given.
Thanks to everyone who gave to the Woman's Refuge and
St Andrews Church in Irene's memory. A total of £ £362.00
was raised.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019