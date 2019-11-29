Home

Hunter Irene Sadly, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 19th November.
Greatly missed by all the family,
Daughters Rosemary, Vera & Elizabeth, Sons, Billy, Robert & Colin, all son and daughter-in-laws, all Grandchildren and their partners & Great Grandchildren.
Sister Mary and nephews
Ian and Nigel.
Service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Starbeck, on 6th December at 2:15pm for family and friends followed by private family committal service at the crematorium 3pm. Irene requested for no black to be worn.
After services all family and friends to meet up at St Andrews to celebrate Irene's life.
Family flowers only please with donations to be shared between Woman's refuge and
St Andrews Church.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
