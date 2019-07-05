Resources More Obituaries for Ian Eglin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ian Eglin

Notice Eglin Ian Liz, Jade and all the family wish to thank everyone for the support and the vast number of letters and cards of condolence received.

Grateful thanks to all the doctors, nurses and carers who have cared for Ian which allowed him

to stay at home.

We are very grateful to the

Rev'd Darryl Hall who conducted a comforting and special service and to all who attended and gave donations to St Cuthbert's Church and Harrogate Hospital Community Fund in memory of Ian.

Thank you to Lee and Holmes

for their professionalism and

care to the family. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices