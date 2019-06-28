|
|
|
EGLIN Ian June 17th peacefully at home of Pateley Bridge, Ian, loved and cherished husband of Liz,
devoted dad of the late Michael, treasured stepdad of Jade and loving father-in-law of Anna.
Ian will be greatly missed
by all his family and was
a good friend to many.
A Service of Celebration of Ian's
life will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, 1.30pm
on Monday 1st July followed
by private interment
in Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ian
will be received at the service
for St Cuthbert's Church and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019