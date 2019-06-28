Home

Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
13:30
St. Cuthbert's Church
Pateley Bridge
View Map
EGLIN Ian June 17th peacefully at home of Pateley Bridge, Ian, loved and cherished husband of Liz,
devoted dad of the late Michael, treasured stepdad of Jade and loving father-in-law of Anna.
Ian will be greatly missed
by all his family and was
a good friend to many.
A Service of Celebration of Ian's
life will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, 1.30pm
on Monday 1st July followed
by private interment
in Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ian
will be received at the service
for St Cuthbert's Church and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
