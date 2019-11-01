|
|
|
POULTER Hilda Jane October 23rd peacefully in
Heath Lodge Care Home Harrogate aged 106 years, Hilda. Dear mother of Eric and Wendy and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at
St Michael the Archangel Church Markington on Wednesday 6th November at 12-30pm followed by private cremation, bright clothes please by request.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Heath Lodge Care Home for all their kind care.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019