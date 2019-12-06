|
Ogden Herbert Samuel
(Bert) November 26th 2019,
peacefully in hospital, aged 96 years, Herbert Samuel (Bert) Ogden of Dishforth, Thirsk, beloved husband of the late Katherine, dearly loved dad of Linda, Pam, David and Liz, a much loved granddad and great-granddad.
Service at St Columba's Church, Topcliffe on Wednesday December 11th at 11am followed by interment at Dishforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019