|
|
|
BARRETT Henry Robert
(Bob) On June 16th in
Harrogate District Hospital
after a brave and dignified
battle with cancer.
Reunited with his beloved
wife and soul mate Pam.
Adored dad of Tina and Sarah, father-in-law of Nick and Mick. Much loved Gramps of Zoe,
Izaak, Maya, Nick and Justin.
Bob will be remembered with great affection by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families; and his
many dear friends at
Quarry Moor Park Ripon.
Funeral service at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday 3rd July at 12.20pm followed by refreshments at
Ripon Bowling Club, all are welcome to join friends and
family to celebrate Bob's life.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Bob
may be given to the RSPB.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019