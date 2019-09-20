Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
14:00
St. James' Church, Grewelthorpe
Hazel Kitching Notice
KITCHING Hazel Margaret
(née Middleton) September 12th 2019,
peacefully at home,
aged 68 years,
Hazel Margaret Kitching
(née Middleton) of Grewelthorpe near Ripon, dearly loved wife of Brian, adored mum of Gemma, Jonathan and Jayne, a treasured mother-in-law and grandma.
Cremation Private.
Service of Thanksgiving will
take place at St. James' Church, Grewelthorpe on Wednesday
October 2nd at 2.00pm.
If desired, donations in memory
of Hazel for St. James' Church
and Grewelthorpe School.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
