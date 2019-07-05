Home

Robinson Grahame Of Boston Spa, died peacefully surrounded by his family on
19th June 2019.
Much loved husband of the late Bea Robinson, loving and much loved father of Victoria and Louise and devoted grandad of Tom and Rosie, Ryan and Aaron.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Edward's Catholic Church, Clifford on Friday 12th July
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Mesothelioma Society and Macmillan Cancer Support, a plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019
