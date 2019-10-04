|
Raine Graham Andrew September 26th 2019,
suddenly at home, aged 54 years,
Graham Andrew Raine
of Ripon (formerly of
Appleton-le-Street, Malton),
dearly loved husband of Heather,
much loved dad of Macy and Ruby, loved son of Jean and the late Stan, dearest brother of Sue,
brother-in-law of Vin, dear uncle of Dan and Kate and friend to many.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday October 8th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Guide Dogs for the Blind
and Frank's Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019