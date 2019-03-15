|
|
|
HEATH Grace Mary The family of Mary wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended at St. Leonard's Church and all who made donations
in her memory.
A special mention to
Revd Sheila Murray for the
service of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks go to
Dr. John Crompton and doctors, nurses and staff on The I.C.Unit
at Harrogate Hospital for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
