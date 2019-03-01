|
|
|
HEATH Grace Mary February 23rd 2019
peacefully in hospital,
aged 90 years,
Grace Mary Heath
of Burton Leonard, Harrogate,
beloved wife of the late Albert,
much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt.
Service and interment at
St Leonard's Church,
Burton Leonard on
Saturday March 9th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory for the church and
Burton Leonard Bowling Club.
Plate provide at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More