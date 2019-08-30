Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Boston Spa Methodist Church
Hurren Gordon William Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully in Wetherby Manor on 16th August 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Shirley, loving father of Graham, Alison
and Philip and devoted grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Boston Spa Methodist Church on Wednesday 11th September
at 1.00pm followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support, a plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
