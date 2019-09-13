|
DOBBS Gillian Elsie August 28th 2019,
peacefully in Ripon, aged 82 years,
Gillian Elsie Dobbs (née Adams), beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Andrew and Richard, mother-in-law of Joanna and Barbara, loving grandma of James, Edward, Ellen and Rachel.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium
on Thursday September 19th
at 12.20pm.
Flowers are welcome or,
if desired, donations in memory
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019