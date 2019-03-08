Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lewis

Notice Condolences

Gerald Lewis Notice
LEWIS Gerald March 1st 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow,
aged 85 years,
Gerald Lewis of Knaresborough,
partner of the late David Gradwell,
they were the smiling faces of Brighter Times shops.
Gerry was loved by many including his carers at The Coach House.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday March 19th at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donation in memory for
Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.