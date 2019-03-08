|
|
|
LEWIS Gerald March 1st 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow,
aged 85 years,
Gerald Lewis of Knaresborough,
partner of the late David Gradwell,
they were the smiling faces of Brighter Times shops.
Gerry was loved by many including his carers at The Coach House.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday March 19th at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donation in memory for
Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
