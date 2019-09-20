Home

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
George Scott Notice
Scott George Edward Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Martin House Children's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
