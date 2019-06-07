|
|
|
DIMMOCK George Passed away peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital on 1st June 2019, aged 87 years. George, beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Keith, Anne and Susan, dear father-in-law of Michelle, Paul and Anthony and much loved grandad of Daniel, Thomas, Samuel, James and Niamh.
Funeral service at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 11.a.m. Donations in memory may be given to St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More