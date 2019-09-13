|
COBBIN George September 3rd 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice with his family around him,
aged 70 years, George Cobbin of Ripon, beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Adrian, Marcus and Matthew, father-in-law of Ann, Sharon and Georgina, loving granddad of Emma and Harry, dear brother of Rene and Val.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium,
today, Thursday September 12th
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Michael's Hospice
and Macmillan Nurses.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019