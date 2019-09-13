Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Cobbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Cobbin

Notice Condolences

George Cobbin Notice
COBBIN George September 3rd 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice with his family around him,
aged 70 years, George Cobbin of Ripon, beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Adrian, Marcus and Matthew, father-in-law of Ann, Sharon and Georgina, loving granddad of Emma and Harry, dear brother of Rene and Val.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium,
today, Thursday September 12th
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Michael's Hospice
and Macmillan Nurses.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.