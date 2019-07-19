Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:15
St. James Church
Wetherby
View Map
Geoffrey Stancliffe Notice
STANCLIFFE Geoffrey Walter Peacefully at Wetherby Manor
on Wednesday 10th July 2019.
A much loved husband, father,
grandfather and friend.
The funeral service will take place
at St. James Church,
Wetherby on Wednesday 24th July at 11:15am prior to
private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
the Church Mission Society
and St. James Church may be
given at the service.
Enquiries to
G. E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
