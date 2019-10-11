|
|
|
PICKERING Geoffrey Of Brookside, Collingham.
Passed away after a short illness
at Harrogate Hospital on
30th September 2019,
aged 81 years.
Aloving brother of
Marie, Malcolm, Alan, David
and the late Lily and Ronnie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Oswald's Church, Collingham on Wednesday 16th October
at 11:00am followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Yorkshire
Cancer Research,
which can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019