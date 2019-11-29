|
Parkin Geoffrey On 18th November 2019, peacefully at Westfield Nursing Home, Killinghall aged 85 years.
Geoffrey, beloved wife of Christine, loving father of Michael and Simon and much loved grandpa
and great grandpa.
The family wishes to convey sincere thanks to their friends, neighbours and relatives for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Geoffrey, also those who attended the service and all who gave donations in his memory.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019