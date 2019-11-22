Home

HALL Geoffrey Judith and Jonathan with all the family sincerely thank relatives
and friends for so many kind expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
St James' Church and all who made donations in memory of Dad.
Special thanks to
Rev'd Susanne Jukes for
the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to all at
Ripon Spa Surgery,
Elderflower Home Care
and the manager and team at
Hambleton Grange Care Home
for their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
