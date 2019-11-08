Home

HALL Geoffrey November 1st 2019,
peacefully at
Hambleton Grange Care Home, aged 85 years, Geoffrey Hall
of Rainton, Thirsk,
loving husband of the late June, cherished father of Judith and Jonathan, dear father-in-law
of Simon, adored grandpa
of Caitlin, Conor and Niall.
Service and interment at
The Parish Church,
Baldersby St James on
Wednesday November 13th
at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Dementia Forward.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019
