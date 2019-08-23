Home

Coates Geoffrey Easton
(Geoff) Wendy and all the family wish to sincerely thank all relations and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence, attendance at the funeral and donations kindly received in memory of Geoff
for Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK.
Special thanks to Reverend David Hoskins for conducting the service of comfort and tribute, for the Byland Ward at Harrogate Hospital for the care given to Geoff and to W. Bowers Funeral Directors.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
