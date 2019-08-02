|
|
|
Coates Geoffrey Easton
(Geoff) 23rd July 2019, peacefully in Harrogate Hospital, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
dearly loved father of Andrew, Steven and Christopher and a much loved Grandad to Charlotte, Samuel, Hannah, Francesca, Archie and Molly, brother to Joan and the late Michael
and a loved father-in-law.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 12th August 2019
at 12:20pm.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations in memory will be received for Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved, (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019