SALISBURY Gavin Stephen Our treasured son and brother who died tragically on July 5th 1984, aged 15.
It's been thirty-five years
since you went away,
but it feels like only yesterday.
We woke that morning,
the sun was bright,
a reflection of our lives,
but by the time the sun went down
our precious Gavin had died.
We live our lives in shadow now,
tears hidden behind our smiles,
never understanding,
never knowing why.
But our memories of you Gavin
will keep us strong,
until it's time for us to leave
then to your side we'll run.
Loved and missed more
than words can say,
Wishing so much
you were here today.
Love you always,
God bless and keep you safe
with Nana and Grandad.
All our love
Mum, Dad, brother Darren,
sister Emma and all the Family.
XXXXX
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019