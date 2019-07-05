SALISBURY Gavin Stephen Our treasured son and brother who died tragically on July 5th 1984, aged 15.



It's been thirty-five years

since you went away,

but it feels like only yesterday.

We woke that morning,

the sun was bright,

a reflection of our lives,

but by the time the sun went down

our precious Gavin had died.

We live our lives in shadow now,

tears hidden behind our smiles,

never understanding,

never knowing why.

But our memories of you Gavin

will keep us strong,

until it's time for us to leave

then to your side we'll run.

Loved and missed more

than words can say,

Wishing so much

you were here today.

Love you always,

God bless and keep you safe

with Nana and Grandad.



All our love

Mum, Dad, brother Darren,

sister Emma and all the Family.

XXXXX Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019