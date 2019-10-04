|
|
|
GADDAS Frederick William Suddenly but peacefully on 19th September,
aged 74 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
brother, uncle and friend to many.
Always loved and greatly missed,
we will hold fondest memories
of him in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Fred will be gratefully received by The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, box provided at the crematorium or
sent c/o Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019