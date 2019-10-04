Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Gaddas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Gaddas

Notice Condolences

Frederick Gaddas Notice
GADDAS Frederick William Suddenly but peacefully on 19th September,
aged 74 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
brother, uncle and friend to many.
Always loved and greatly missed,
we will hold fondest memories
of him in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Fred will be gratefully received by The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, box provided at the crematorium or
sent c/o Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.