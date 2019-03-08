|
|
|
bradley Frederick Arthur
(Fred) Pauline, Keith and Janet wish to thank everyone for the many cards and messages of sympathy received after their sad loss.
Many thanks to doctors at Eastgate Surgery and district nurses, special thanks to Rev Bill Snelson for his comforting service and to all who attended church and gave donations of £350 in Fred's memory to St Michael's Hospice. Grateful thanks to Whitley and Leachman for their kindness and help, finally many thanks to Sarah and staff at the Dower House for their excellent buffet.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More