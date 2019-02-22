|
BRADLEY FREDERICK ARTHUR (FRED) February 14th at home in Knaresborough, aged 88 years, Fred, beloved husband of Pauline, dear father of Keith and Janet, father-in-law of Carol and Chris, and much loved grandad of Tim, Sarah and Rebecca.
Funeral service will be held at
St John The Baptist Church Knaresborough on
Tuesday 26th February at 11-15am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be
given to St Michael's Hospice,
for which a plate will be
provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
